Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 set to be out in August, get other details!

Last month, V Jump confirmed that Boruto would go for a one-month break in July, and the series would resume publication in the next month. We have to wait for one more month as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 is set to be released on Friday, August 19, 2022.

The specific reason for the hiatus has not been officially shared by the publications or the creators, however, it seems it's a regular break that the mangaka often goes for it for the hectic schedule. According to ComicBook, the manga is on break because the creator has been working through a new transitional phase as Code had stepped into the main spotlight as the primary antagonist.

The raw scans for Boruto Chapter 72 will be out two to three days before the release. Currently, the story of Boruto manga is focusing on the aftermath of Kawaki and Borushiki's fight. We saw Momoshiki saving Boruto by putting his life on the line. Code and Ada realize that Kawaki has acquired extreme power for his new Karma. So, they stepped behind to interfere with Boruto and Kawaki's battle.

Code wants Amado to undo his barriers so the villain can unlock the full potential of his powers. This is the reason why Code and Eida intrude on the Hidden Leaf Village using Code's claw marks. However, Amado knew that Code was planning to kill him after he gave him what he wanted. While Code begins to force Amado to open his power controller, Boruto and Sasuke immediately rush to the battlefield to help Shikamaru.

Amado is brought to Konoha's enemy territory. Besides, Free Limiter and Naruto are also present in Konoha. Eida loves Kawaki and she does not want to hurt him. Eida has acquired a special ability that defuses other power who tries to harm her. Eida has the power of Senrigan and can perceive everything that is currently happening in the world and all that has happened in the past up to the point she was born.

Follow Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites to read Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 and other manga chapters. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Pacific Time – 8 AM

Eastern Time – 11 AM

British Time – 4 PM

European Time – 5 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11 PM

Australia Central Time – 12:30 AM

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga.

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Chapter 263 to reveal Mikey's childhood & awful backstory!