Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot row: Complaint filed against 'Padmaavat' actor before Maharashtra State Commission for Women

Seems like the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh for posting nude pictures on his Instagram account will not end anytime soon. On Wednesday, a complaint was filed against Ranveer before the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

As per complainant Ashish Rai, an advocate, Ranveer's pictures are against the "dignity of women and small children." He demanded his nude photos to be deleted from social media. Through the complaint, demand has also been made to the Women's Commission to take action under suo-motu cognizance. Prior to this complaint, on Tuesday, an FIR has been registered against him on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly the case has been filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.

The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act. The images from Ranveer's photoshoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.

In an interview, as quoted by an Instagram page that goes by the name DietSabya, Ranveer said, "I work f****** hard. I want to wear nice shit. Eat my f****** a**, I will wear nice f****** shit. I bust my balls, I work 20-hour days. I'm not complaining -- I'm only too happy and too grateful -- but I go f****** hard. I will f****** buy Gucci, I will wear it from head to toe. Anybody who judges me can eat my f****** a**." Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe.As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, Ranveer also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023. (ANI)

