Amazon Prime canceled The Wilds Season 3 (See what the showrunners said earlier)

Fans will be disheartened to hear that Amazon Prime Video has decided against the renewal of "The Wilds." After successfully running two seasons of Sarah Streicher's drama, while fans were clamoring for The Wilds Season 3, Amazon Prime decided not to return with any more segments.

According to Deadline, the cast and crew members of the YA survival drama were told about the decision just recently, almost three months after Season 2 was released on May 6.

After The Wilds premiered, it became the first YA series to premiere on Prime Video, and it also earned a strong review for both seasons.

EW critic Kristen Baldwin wrote upon season 2's premiere, "What a treat to discover this gripping YA drama from Sarah Streicher for the first time. And then have the luxury of diving immediately into season 2, which elevates the survival saga into an even more riveting psychological thriller."

The most saddening news is the popular show ended with major cliffhangers. Earlier, Showrunners Sarah Streicher and Amy B. Harris talked to EW about a potential The Wilds Season 3 to answer all the burning questions in viewers' minds.

Harris said during Season 2's finale, "We were ready for this when the show launched for season 1. Sarah and I had really mapped out what season 2 could be. We're both very superstitious, so I'll just keep my head down and hope. But we have a really good roadmap for where season 3 would go."

Even he teases the characters who could return in The Wilds Season 3.

The Wilds Season 1 follows the efforts of eight teen girls from different backgrounds on an airplane when it crashes into the ocean while en route to Hawaii for the Dawn of Eve program, a young women's empowerment retreat. They survive the crash and find themselves stranded on a deserted island. Gradually they learned about each other.

The Wilds Season 2 also focuses on a new group of survivors, all boys, who find themselves in the same dangerous situation. Both groups are forced to navigate emotional and physical obstacles in the face of their extreme circumstances.

The cast of the series includes Rachel Griffiths, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush, Sophia Ali, Sarah Pidgeon, Jenna Clause, Erana James, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Reign Edwards and Shannon Berry. Joining the second group of survivors in Season 2 were Zack Calderon, Aidan Laprete, Nicholas Coombe, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook and Alex Fitzalan.

