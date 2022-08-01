Left Menu

Hitler's watch sells at Maryland auction for USD 1.1 million

PTI | Chesapeake | Updated: 01-08-2022 04:42 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 04:42 IST
A Maryland auction house has sold a wristwatch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler for USD 1.1 million.

Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City had estimated the value between USD 2 and USD 4 million, describing the watch as a ''World War II relic of historic proportions.'' Newsoutlets report that Jewish leaders and others objected to the sale this week, saying it had little to no historical value.

The auction house's president, Bill Panagopulos, defended the auction and said the buyer is a European Jew.

The watch features the initials AH and a swastika. The auction house said a French soldier who was in the first unit to close in on Hitler in May 1945 at his Berchtesgaden retreat seized it as spoils of war.

