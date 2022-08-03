Look-out notice issued against Sena leader Kedar Dighe's `friend' in rape case

A look-out notice has been issued against Delhi-based businessman Rohit Kapoor after a case of alleged rape was registered against him here, police said on Wednesday. Kapoor's`friend' and Shiv Sena leader Kedar Dighe, who is accused of threatening the complainant woman, was also likely to be called for investigation, said an official.

Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday named Dighe as new chief of the Thane district unit of the party. Naresh Mhaske, the earlier incumbent, was expelled as he declared support for rebel Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at N M Joshi Marg police station in Mumbai on Tuesday after a 23-year-old woman accused Kapoor of raping her at a five-star hotel in Parel area. A case of criminal intimidation was also registered against Dighe, Kapoor's `friend', as the woman claimed that he warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone. ''We have issued a look-out notice against Kapoor at airports so that he does not leave India. We are also scanning CCTV footage from the hotel to collect evidence,'' said a police official.

No notice or summons has been issued to Dighe but he was likely to be called for probe, he added. Police will collect Call Detail Record (CDR) of the woman's mobile phone to check if Dighe had called her after the alleged incident, the official added.

The woman, who works as a `club ambassador' at the hotel, told police that Kapoor called her to his room on July 28, saying he was interested in taking out membership of the club, and raped her. On Monday, when she again met him, Kapoor asked her to take money as a price for keeping her mouth shut but she refused, the woman alleged. Later Dighe -- who is nephew of late Sena leader Anand Dighe -- called her and threatened her, she claimed. A case under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 506-II (criminal intimidation) was registered at the N M Joshi Marg police station on Tuesday.

