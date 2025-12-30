Left Menu

Rifts in the Gulf: Saudi-UAE Tensions Escalate in Yemen

Saudi Arabia's recent airstrike on a UAE-linked weapons shipment in Yemen highlights growing tensions between the once close allies. Over the past decade, their relationship has frayed due to divergent geopolitical interests, culminating in the latest military engagement over control of the region.

30-12-2025
In a significant escalation, Saudi Arabia launched an airstrike on a UAE-linked weapons shipment in Yemen, marking the latest fracture in their once-solid partnership. Relations between the two Gulf powers have been increasingly strained over issues ranging from oil production to geopolitical strategy.

Since 2011, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were aligned on numerous regional matters, including military interventions and political boycotts. However, recent years have seen their objectives diverge drastically, especially highlighted by the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

The recent airstrike underscores the depth of tension between the neighbors, with each nation vying for greater influence across the region. This incident marks a pivotal moment in a decade-long timeline of diplomatic and military engagements, reflecting the growing rift in Gulf cooperation.

