China's Show of Military Might: Taiwan Drills Signal New Era of Tension

China has intensified its military pressure on Taiwan through extensive drills, launching rockets into surrounding waters and flaunting new assault ships. The maneuvers, dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025,' were staged to simulate a blockade, sending a sharp warning against foreign intervention in the Taiwan issue.

The United States' recent decision to approve a record $11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan spurred Beijing to showcase its military prowess, leaving little doubt about its readiness for future confrontations. This comes amidst heightened rhetoric from China's leaders, who promise forceful responses to external meddling.

In an unexpected development, China also promoted the Eastern Theatre Command leader, reinforcing military readiness amidst sweeping leadership changes. As these drills escalate tensions, Taiwan's defense strategies are undoubtedly being tested by China's growing military capabilities and assertive stance.

