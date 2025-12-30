Left Menu

China's Show of Military Might: Taiwan Drills Signal New Era of Tension

China conducted extensive military drills near Taiwan, showcasing new assault ships and launching rockets into nearby waters. The exercises, named 'Justice Mission 2025,' are meant to deter foreign intervention, especially after the U.S. announced significant arms sales to Taiwan. The drills mark China's largest show of force yet.

30-12-2025 15:55 IST
China has intensified its military pressure on Taiwan through extensive drills, launching rockets into surrounding waters and flaunting new assault ships. The maneuvers, dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025,' were staged to simulate a blockade, sending a sharp warning against foreign intervention in the Taiwan issue.

The United States' recent decision to approve a record $11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan spurred Beijing to showcase its military prowess, leaving little doubt about its readiness for future confrontations. This comes amidst heightened rhetoric from China's leaders, who promise forceful responses to external meddling.

In an unexpected development, China also promoted the Eastern Theatre Command leader, reinforcing military readiness amidst sweeping leadership changes. As these drills escalate tensions, Taiwan's defense strategies are undoubtedly being tested by China's growing military capabilities and assertive stance.

