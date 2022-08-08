'Predator' star Jesse Ventura praises 'Prey' Prequel as "thoughtful" and "creative"

Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 10:42 IST
Jesse Ventura (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Jesse Ventura, who starred in Predator, has nothing but good things to say about Prey, the long-running franchise's prequel, on Hulu. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ventura, who portrayed Blain Cooper in the first Predator movie, praised star Amber Midthunder and director Dan Trachtenberg on social media on Hulu's prequel.

"Great, great film," Ventura wrote in a Twitter post-Saturday evening, highlighting the performance by Midthunder. "Welcome to the Predator family. [Director Dan Trachtenberg] thank you for making such a thoughtful, creative and wonderful film." Midthunder told Ventura that she was speechless when it came to expressing her gratitude, and Trachtenberg admitted that he was "on the floor." Regards, sir. We appreciate you watching and thinking highly of what we did."

Prey tells the Predator's origin story in the Comanche Nation's 300-year-old world. A talented female warrior named Naru (Midthunder) defends her tribe from one of the first highly evolved Predators to touch down on Earth. Dakota Beavers, Dane Diliegro, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, Stefany Mathia, Bennett Taylor, Mike Paterson, and Nelson Leis are featured in the movie as well.

In his review of the movie, Frank Scheck stated, "Featuring a cast composed almost entirely of Native and First Nations actors, Prey has clearly taken pains to be as authentic as possible," Recently, Midthunder expressed to THR how crucial it was to her that Prey accurately and respectfully depicts Indigenous life, as reproted by The Hollywood Reporter.

"You very rarely get good representation good being accurate, respectful or something to be proud about," she said. "This is the first time you get to see an Indigenous female action hero at the center of a film. That in and of itself is a really incredible statement." Hulu is currently streaming Prey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

