Maha: Village in Latur installs loudspeakers to play patriotic songs ahead of Independence Day

In a unique initiative to celebrate the 75th year of Indias independence, a remote village in Maharashtras Latur district has set up 16 loudspeakers to relay patriotic songs.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 09-08-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a unique initiative to celebrate the 75th year of India's independence, a remote village in Maharashtra's Latur district has set up 16 loudspeakers to relay patriotic songs. Latur district collector Prithviraj BP appreciated the initiative undertaken by Nagtirthwadi village and shared a video of it on social media. At least 16 loudspeakers have been installed in Nagtirthwadi village of Deoni tehsil to relay patriotic songs every morning and evening till August 17, an official said.

With a population of around 600, the village has 110 houses.

''The initiative is a part of the celebrations to mark 75 years of independence. The patriotic songs will keep the villagers happy, and inspire and motivate them,'' village sarpanch Raj Gunale said.

