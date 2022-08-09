Maha: Village in Latur installs loudspeakers to play patriotic songs ahead of Independence Day
In a unique initiative to celebrate the 75th year of Indias independence, a remote village in Maharashtras Latur district has set up 16 loudspeakers to relay patriotic songs.
- Country:
- India
In a unique initiative to celebrate the 75th year of India's independence, a remote village in Maharashtra's Latur district has set up 16 loudspeakers to relay patriotic songs. Latur district collector Prithviraj BP appreciated the initiative undertaken by Nagtirthwadi village and shared a video of it on social media. At least 16 loudspeakers have been installed in Nagtirthwadi village of Deoni tehsil to relay patriotic songs every morning and evening till August 17, an official said.
With a population of around 600, the village has 110 houses.
''The initiative is a part of the celebrations to mark 75 years of independence. The patriotic songs will keep the villagers happy, and inspire and motivate them,'' village sarpanch Raj Gunale said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Prithviraj BP
- Nagtirthwadi village
- Latur
- India
- Nagtirthwadi
- Deoni
- Raj Gunale
ALSO READ
Single day rise of 16,866 new coronavirus infections, 41 fatalities push India's COVID-19 tally to 4,39,05,621, deaths to 5,26,074: Govt CJ CJ
Amartya Sen out of India, had said weeks before he won't be able to receive Bengal govt award: Family
Single day rise of 16,866 new infections, 41 fatalities push India's COVID-19 tally to 4,39,05,621, deaths to 5,26,074: Govt
India reports 16,866 new COVID cases in last 24 hours
Cricket-India's Patel says IPL experience helped him produce match-winning knock