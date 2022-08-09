The Glory is all about revenge, K-drama awaits release date from Netflix

Popularity of Korean dramas across the world is known to everybody. Since the announcement of The Glory a few months back, fans are highly excited to know about it. Mainly the global fans of Song Hye Kyo are dying to see The Glory on the screen after knowing their favorite beautiful celebrity has reunited with Descendants of the Sun writer Kim Eun Sook.

Song Hye Kyo's popularity reached acme with Song Joong Ki in Descendants of the Sun. Everyone know Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki married but their marriage ended in divorce.

MyDramaList earlier reported that The Glory would consist of eight episodes. This information has made K-drama enthusiasts believe that The Glory may arrive with all the episodes at once, but Netflix is totally tight-lipped on it.

Here is the possible plotline of The Glory -

Moon Dong Eun had dreams of becoming an architect in her high-school days. However, thanks to suffering from a brutally violent attack from her bullies, Moon Dong Eun is forced to drop out of school. Years later, the bully gets married, has a child, and attends the same elementary school where Moon Dong Eun now works as the homeroom teacher. After years of plotting, Moon Don Eun begins her plan of revenge against her former bullies and the students who stood by and let it happen, What's on Netflix earlier stated.

Apart from Song Hye Kyo, the other actors such as Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Shin Ye Eun, Son Sook and Jo Min Wook are expected to be seen in the imminent Netflix K-drama The Glory. In February this year, Song Hye Kyo already confirmed that she had received the script for The Glory.

Song Hye Kyo will star as vengeful protagonist Moon Dong Eun, with Lee Do Hyun set to star alongside her as male lead Joo Yeo Jung, who described as a man who puts on a cheerful facade with an objective to hide a complicated secret.

The Glory will be directed by Ahn Gil Ho, who is globally known for superhit thrillers such as Happiness, Record of Youth, Watcher, Memories of the Alhambra and Stranger. Netflix is yet to announce the release date of The Glory. Stay tuned with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the K-dramas.

