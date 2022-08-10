Left Menu

Raksha Bandhan: Vrindavan widows send 501 handmade rakhis to PM Modi

Widows of Vrindavan have sent 501 rakhis and 75 national flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan.Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of Sulabh International and a well-known social reformer, organised a rakhi-making event for the widows at Maa Sharda Ashram here on Tuesday, Madan Jha, media advisor of Sulabh International, said on Wednesday.The event is organised every year, he added.The women made and decorated the rakhis and sent them to Delhi.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 10-08-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 14:55 IST
Raksha Bandhan: Vrindavan widows send 501 handmade rakhis to PM Modi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Widows of Vrindavan have sent 501 'rakhis' and 75 national flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan.

Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of Sulabh International and a well-known social reformer, organised a rakhi-making event for the widows at Maa Sharda Ashram here on Tuesday, Madan Jha, media advisor of Sulabh International, said on Wednesday.

The event is organised every year, he added.

The women made and decorated the rakhis and sent them to Delhi. These rakhis will be delivered to the prime minister's office by a representative of the organisation, Jha said.

In the past, some widows have visited the prime minister's residence to tie him rakhis on Raksha Bandhan. However, for the last two years, they could not go and personally tie the rakhi to him due to the Covid pandemic, he said.

Jha said this time the PM's office has been contacted and if permission is given, some widows can go and tie rakhi to PM Modi.

He said rakhis, adorned with photographs of PM Modi, have been prepared by old widows living in Maa Sharda and Radhatila ashrams.

They are also sending 75 national flags to the PM, he said.

On Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie rakhis (amulet) on the wrists of brothers.

The festival will be celebrated on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022