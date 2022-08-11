Capt. Chahat Dalal comes home to dhol beats after marking the history of being the first Indian to be crowned as Mrs. Galaxy 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: After winning the prestigious international pageant Mrs. Galaxy, Capt. Chahat Dalal comes home to dhol beats and a cheering crowd. With dhol beats and family, friends and fans lined up at the entrance of the Mumbai International airport with flowers. The homecoming ceremony was organized by the team of Mrs. India Inc. Mohini Sharma, founder of Mrs. India Inc., was excited to welcome Capt. Dalal sure took pride in her achievement. During the media interaction, Capt. Chahat Dalal expressed her gratitude towards her family, friends, well-wishers and Mrs. India Inc. for their constant love, encouragement, blessings and trust in her. Capt. Dalal, with all humility, also replied to one of the reporters saying that it was a team effort and that she is lucky to have such amazing people and support throughout her journey. This year has been eventful for Capt. Dalal since it was in June 2022 that she was crowned the runner-up for Mrs. India Inc. Besides winning the crown, Capt. Dalal bagged the best interview, most Photogenic, and Best in Swimsuit subtitles with her outstanding performance. Indeed, a win to remember. The Galaxy Pageants was a week-long event wherein the delegates had intensive rehearsals. The first day was the orientation, where the delegates were formally introduced to the Pageant. Capt. Chahat Dalal carried a gift from India curated by Aarnaaz’s shop in Pune. The interview round is one of the most important segments, which carries 25% of the marking, where the delegates are expected to be able to express themselves and project a pleasant personality at all times. Capt. Chahat Dalal looked stunning in her red outfit by Ken Ferns, styled by Kavita Kharayat.

Capt. Dalal made 13 appearances as a part of the Galaxy Pageants. Her pageant journey was sponsored by Urbane Jets and make-up by Cherag Bambboat’s Magical Makeovers.

Capt. Dalal has been a part of the pageant world since she was 18. To begin with, she won the RSI May Queen, Miss Pune and Mirchi Queenbee. She participated in Miss Diva (Miss India Universe) in 2014 and made it to the Top 7. The biggest turning point in her pageant career was Femina Miss India 2015, where she was in the top 20. After being a finalist of Miss India 2015 and turning into a top model was just a matter of time which she achieved lightning speed. In 2022, Capt. Dalal was the runner-up of Mrs. India Inc. and wooed the audience and the judges with her elegance and stage presence. Mrs. India Inc gave her the platform to showcase her talent on an international pageant, The Galaxy Pageants.

Capt. Chahat Dalal is a strong, determined woman who seeks perfection in everything she does and her pageant journey is the perfect example of the never giving up attitude.

Capt. Dalal’s homecoming was indeed a grand one.

