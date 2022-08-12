The Croods: Family Tree Season 4 gears up for August release!

While fans were expecting The Croods 3 after The Croods 2, titled The Croods: A New Age, a series named "The Croods: Family Tree" was launched on September 23, 2021, on Hulu and Peacock. The series starts from the end of The Croods 2.

Most of the fans were happy with the animated series, and as a result, within a year, the series released three seasons successfully. The Croods: Family Tree Season 2 was released in April while Season 3 came out in June this year. Now, DreamWorks Animation Television is gearing The Croods: Family Tree Season 4 to be released on August 31, 2022.

The story has been taken from the first two films, The Croods and its sequel, The Croods: A New Age. The series tells the story of two different pre-historic families, the Croods and the Bettermans. The story portrays how they live under the same roof.

Before the release of The Croods Family Tree Season 1, Todd Grimes said to CBR, "Our show basically picks up right where the [second] film leaves off."

He explained: "We have ten principal characters, but because we're a series and have more stories to tell, we get to explore a little bit more of the relationships between all these individuals. Not just father and daughter or husband and wife. It's what happens when you pair off these different characters and see how their relationship builds."

At the end of the season, the parents left to go on a vacation while the kids start to enjoy life in the family treehouse. But the Punch Monkeys invade the treehouse and it's up to the kids to stop them before their parents get back. Season 3 stars Grug, Phil, and Guy form a new tribe against the Thunder Sisters by their teamwork.

When Eep discovers that she has been sleepwalking, she goes to find out how to stop it once and for all. To stop her, Guy and Thunk tell a scary story of Gorgwatch who doesn't really exist, but the story keeps both Eep and Dawn up all night. When Guy invents a skateboard, Eep and Dawn start to have fun by doing some tricks until the Punch-Monkeys try to mess with them. Phil turns his farm into a theme park to learn what fun is.

The third season ends with Eep and Dawn finding an egg and taking it in as their new pet. But when they discover that the egg is a dangerous creature, they travel together to bring the egg back to its family. The Croods: Family Tree season 4 will pick up right from there.

Tran reprises her role as Dawn, while A.J. Locascio reprises his role as Thunk from Dawn of the Croods in The Croods: Family Tree.

The new voice cast features, Amy Landecker as Ugga, Kiff Vanden Heuvel as Grug, Ally Dixon as Eep, Artemis Pebdani as Gran, Darin Brooks as Guy, Matthew Waterson as Phil, and Amy Rosoff as Hope. Mark Banker (from Go, Dog, Go!) and Todd Grimes (from The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) serve as executive producers and showrunners for the series.

The Croods Family Tree Season 4 will premiere on August 31, 2022, on Hulu and Peacock!

