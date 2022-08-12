Tokyo Revengers Season 2 release date, cast, plot & more!

Tokyo Revengers, the anime adaptation of a manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui got huge success after its release. Tokyo Revengers Season 2 was officially confirmed at Jump Festa 2022. The Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will release in January 2023.

The promo for Tokyo Revengers Season 2, which came a few months back, confirmed that the anime will be returning with the "Christmas Showdown arc" of Wakui's original manga series during the Winter 2023 anime schedule.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is officially titled "Tokyo Revengers: Seiya Kessen" in Japanese and "Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown" in English. Haikyuu!! voice actor Masaya Fukunishi will voice Draken, as the voice actor Tatsuhisa Suzuki was dropped out from Tokyo Revengers 2. Additionally, Fukunishi will voice Draken in both a July 2022 Season 1 rebroadcast in Japan, and in a two-part Blu-Ray box set that comes out in 2022.

The announcement of the premiere date was made through a new key visual with a tease trailer of Tokyo Revengers Season 2.

Tokyo Revengers is the story of a young boy called Takemichi Hanagaki, who learns one day that his middle school ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana and her younger brother Naoto have been murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang. One day, Takemichi is pushed onto train tracks while he was returning home from work. At that moment, Takemichi travels 12 years back to the past. He infiltrates a gang in Tokyo to save his friends' lives.

The first season ends on several cliffhangers, which are likely to be squared away in Tokyo Revengers Season 2.

For Anime lovers who want to catch up with the story of Tokyo Revengers Season 1, here is a synopsis by Crunchyroll:

"Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer that's reached the absolute pits of despair in his life. He finds out that the only girlfriend he ever had, in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, had been killed by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang. The day after hearing about her death, he's standing on the station platform and ends up being pushed over onto the tracks by a herd of people. He closes his eyes thinking he's about to die, but when he opens his eyes back up, he somehow had gone back in time 12 years. Now that he's back living the best days of his life, Takemichi decides to get revenge on his life."

As per Christmas Showdown Arc, Tokyo Revengers S2 will show the next story of Takemichi after his return to the present. Takemichi once again discovers that the Tokyo Manji Gang has grown into a large-scale crime organization after absorbing the Black Dragons, and his friends still die.

When he travels back to the past, he learns that HakkaiShiba is forced to leave the Tokyo Manji Gang and join the Black Dragons under the orders of his abusive older brother and the Black Dragons' current leader, Taiju, an event that affects the Tokyo Manji Gang's merge with the Black Dragons.

