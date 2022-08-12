Indian-origin doctor honoured for making exceptional contribution to Liverpool city

Indian-origin doctor and social worker Dr Shiv Pande has been conferred the prestigious 'Citizen of Honour' award by the Liverpool City Council in the UK.

'Citizen of Honour' is a civic award conferred on individuals who have made significant, exceptional or unique contributions to enrich the image of Liverpool and/or its citizens.

Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Cllr Roy Gladden, who conferred the award on Wednesday, said the 83-year-old physician’s kindness and compassion have stretched far beyond his professional life as a surgeon and General Practitioner (GP), with a focus on always helping the most vulnerable.

“Many of his patients speak fondly of how he was their doctor from childhood to adulthood, always much-loved by the community. He has consistently and selflessly served the people of this city and I’m delighted to be able to confer Citizen of Honour upon him in recognition of his work,'' Gladden said.

Pande, who in 1989 was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to medicine, has lived in Liverpool for five decades. He started his career as a surgeon at Broadgreen Hospital before going on to serve some of Liverpool’s most disadvantaged communities as a GP for 30 years.

“I am honoured to be made a ‘Citizen of Honour’ by the City of Liverpool, which has been my home for nearly half a century. It is deeply gratifying to be recognised for my work and I thank Liverpool for selecting me,” he said.

Pande has also been involved in extensive charity work which has benefited people across the world, including raising funds for orphans of the Bhopal gas tragedy and the earthquake in Latur, Maharashtra.

In 1982, he established the Liverpool Faith Network, and also served for 24 years as a magistrate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)