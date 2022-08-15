Confused whether its India's 75th or 76th Independence Day? Read on to understand the math

As India celebrates another year of Independence on August 15 under the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme, people are facing confusion in determining whether it is the country's 75th or the 76th Independence Day. Some individuals put forth the argument that August 15, 1948, was the first anniversary of India's independence, by which logic, today's event is the 75th anniversary of Independence, and this won't be wrong to say.

However, counting the number of Independence Days celebrated in India, it will be 76 because the hard-earned freedom that India achieved on August 15, 1947, from British domination, after more than 200 years, was the country's first-ever Independence Day. This is the reason why August 15, 2022, is being celebrated as the 76th Independence Day.

Hence, in totality, the correct way to say is that India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence but it's still the 76th Independence Day. Meanwhile, the aim of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional, said the Union Ministry of Culture. Under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this year's Independence Day is truly special in a number of ways.

This Mahotsav (or the grand celebration) is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. As part of the Mahotsav or grand celebration, several events and campaigns have been organised over the last 75 weeks to celebrate independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India's independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023. (ANI)

