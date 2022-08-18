Left Menu

Boruto Chapter 72 release countdown starts, cover page & summary out!

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:40 IST
Boruto Chapter 72 release countdown starts, cover page & summary out!
Image Credit: BORUO CHAPTER 72 COVER PAGE / Twitter Abdul_Zol2
  • Country:
  • Japan

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 was on a hiatus and will release in August. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how Kawaki, Boruto, and the Hokage move against Code. The Cover page for Boruto Chapter 72 is out.

Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck shared the cover page and summary of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72. It gives a glimpse of Momoshiki. If we remember, long ago Boruto was visited by the spirit of Momoshiki who warned him about the bad future that would happen. Momoshiki explains that Boruto can't control his destiny and future. He said, "It's just a joke, right? My future, I decide!"

The raw scans for Boruto Chapter 72 will be out soon. In Boruto Chapter 72, Hinata will be concerned about Boruto's condition. Earlier, he even cried because he was very worried and asked Boruto to promise to always come home safely. Is Momoshiki's forecast going to be true? Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 will clear all the confusion.

Besides, Code who is no longer stronger, decides to defeat Kawaki. So he takes a new path without Ada and Daemon. The spoilers suggest that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 will show Code teleporting to the dimension where the Juubi are kept. He will transform the Juubi and distribute its chakra and create human-sized creatures. He will form a troop of army.

Boruto Chapter 72 will release on August 20, 2022. You can follow Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites to read Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 and other manga chapters. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Pacific Time – 8 AM

Eastern Time – 11 AM

British Time – 4 PM

European Time – 5 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11 PM

Australia Central Time – 12:30 AM

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga

Also Read: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 263 plotlines, recap & release schedule

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
3
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022