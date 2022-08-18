Boruto Chapter 72 release countdown starts, cover page & summary out!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 was on a hiatus and will release in August. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how Kawaki, Boruto, and the Hokage move against Code. The Cover page for Boruto Chapter 72 is out.

Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck shared the cover page and summary of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72. It gives a glimpse of Momoshiki. If we remember, long ago Boruto was visited by the spirit of Momoshiki who warned him about the bad future that would happen. Momoshiki explains that Boruto can't control his destiny and future. He said, "It's just a joke, right? My future, I decide!"

[Boruto Chapter 72 Bulletin Summary Part 1] It seems like we always make you guys wait for this, but I hope the wait was worth it. @rocha_luana is a gem, make sure to follow her, without her this wouldn't have been possible It's a 2 part so enjoy enjoy🍿. #borutoch72spoilers pic.twitter.com/mibtCQqaNY — Abdul_Zol2 (@Abdul_S172) August 18, 2022

The raw scans for Boruto Chapter 72 will be out soon. In Boruto Chapter 72, Hinata will be concerned about Boruto's condition. Earlier, he even cried because he was very worried and asked Boruto to promise to always come home safely. Is Momoshiki's forecast going to be true? Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 will clear all the confusion.

Besides, Code who is no longer stronger, decides to defeat Kawaki. So he takes a new path without Ada and Daemon. The spoilers suggest that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 will show Code teleporting to the dimension where the Juubi are kept. He will transform the Juubi and distribute its chakra and create human-sized creatures. He will form a troop of army.

Boruto Chapter 72 will release on August 20, 2022. You can follow Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites to read Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 and other manga chapters. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Pacific Time – 8 AM

Eastern Time – 11 AM

British Time – 4 PM

European Time – 5 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11 PM

Australia Central Time – 12:30 AM

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga

Also Read: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 263 plotlines, recap & release schedule