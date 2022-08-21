Legendary Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor passes away

Veteran singer Nayyara Noor, famously known as 'Bulbul-e-Pakistan', has died. As per Dawn, Noor passed away on Saturday due to a brief illness. She was 71.

The unfortunate news was also shared by Noor's nephew Rana Zaidi on Twitter. "It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved aunt (tayi) Nayyara Noor. May her soul R.I.P. She was given the title of 'Bulbul-e-Pakistan' because of her melodious voice," Rana Zaidi tweeted.

After learning about Noor's demise, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said her death is irreparable damage to the music world. "Be it a ghazal or a song, whatever Nayyara Noor sang, she sang it with perfection. The void created by Nayyara Noor's death will never be filled," the Pakistan Prime Minister posted on Twitter.

Noor was born in the Indian state of Assam in 1950. Later she migrated to Pakistan her with family in the late 1950s. A keen enthusiast of melody, she started learning music at a very early age and got her first break on Radio Pakistan in 1968.

'Rang Barsaat Nay Bharay Kuchh Tou', 'Phir Sawan Ruth Ki Pawan Chali Tum Yaad Aye', 'Aye Ishq Hamay Barbaad Na Kar', 'Barkha Barsay Chhat Per' and 'Mein Teray Sapnay Deikhuun' are some of Noor's soulful ghazals. She is survived by her husband, Sheharyar Zaidi, and two sons, Ali and Jaafer. (ANI)

