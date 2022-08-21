Entertainment News Roundup: Most TV critics applaud ‘House of the Dragon,’ others find it less magical

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Most TV critics applaud 'House of the Dragon,' others find it less magical

The highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" received glowing reviews from many television critics on Friday, but still has a lot to prove to others. Three years ago, the acclaimed HBO series "Game of Thrones" came to a controversial end that underwhelmed some fans. The new franchise spin-off returns audiences to George R.R. Martin's fantasy world for a series centered on the bloody civil war within House Targaryen.

