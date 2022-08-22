Exhibition celebrating cultural heritage of Himalayas opens in Delhi

A four-day exhibition celebrating the intangible cultural heritage of the Himalayas opened here on Monday.

The exhibition, titled 'Journeying Across the Himalayas', is being held at the Bikaner House jointly by the UNESCO and a popular motorcycle brand.

''The UNESCO has partnered with Royal Enfield to celebrate and promote the intangible cultural heritage of India, beginning with the Himalayas. The exhibition signifies this partnership,'' a senior UNESCO official told PTI earlier.

A related Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two sides recently, officials said.

The exhibition will focus on the cultural heritage of essentially the Union Territory of Ladakh and northeastern states falling in the Himalayan region, they said.

Besides the exhibition, a number of events will be held from August 23-25 with the Himalayas and its intangible cultural heritage (ICH) in focus.

On Tuesday, several panel discussions are lined up on subjects such as ICH through the lens of sustainable tourism: relevance and opportunity, riders and their explorations, journeying the Himalayas through taste, they said.

Artists' expression of the living the heritage of the Himalayas, story of the indigenous Mishing tribe and textile traditions, among other subjects would also be discussed.

