Rutherford Falls Season 3: Renewal possibilities & what to expect from its cast, storyline

Ed Helms (also played as Nathan Rutherford), Michael Schur and Sierra Teller Ornelas created the American sitcom Rutherford Falls. The show ran successfully for two seasons, and fans are now eagerly waiting for Rutherford Falls Season 3.

Rutherford Falls Season 2 was launched on June 16 on Peacock. It entertained viewers with several comedy scenes but left several loose ends that might be resolved in the next season. Will there be Rutherford Falls Season 3?

The comedy tells the story of two lifelong friends, Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding), whose relationship is tested when a crisis hits their small town. After the mayor decides to move a statue of Nathan's ancestor because car drivers keep crashing into it, Nathan begins a quest to keep the statue in its place. Reagan has to juggle loyalty to her friend and her people, the (fictional) Minishonka Nation because Rutherford's ancestor was known for attacks on her people in the colonial era.

Rutherford Falls Season 2 ends with Reagan's new love life with Nelson, the newly-hired museum curator. The pair finally admits to each other over the phone that they are in love. Meanwhile, Reagan's ex-love Josh, who is profiled as the new mayor, reappears. It seems he is interested in Reagan again.

But Nathan is always interested in Deirdre, the previous mayor of Rutherford Falls. Deirdre is now pregnant with Nathan's baby but their relationship has a bit of a hiccup. Rutherford Falls Season 2 ends with Nathan sleeping with Peggy, his midwife. However, Deirdre wants to patch up with Nathan and gets ready to let him into her life.

It's really too early to expect the updates on Rutherford Falls Season 3 but seemingly the potential third season is in talks. However, there is no official confirmation on Season 3 so far.

Maybe Peacock is waiting for the viewership ratings of the second season before deciding anything about Season 3.

If Rutherford Falls Season 3 gets a green light, it might return on Peacock in 2023. In terms of the cast, almost all the main actors might return in the series including Ed Helms as Nathan Rutherford, Michael Greyeyes as Terry Thomas, Jana Schmieding as Reagan Wells, Jesse Leigh as Bobbie Yang, and Dustin Milligan as Josh Carter.

Currently, there is no confirmation on Rutherford Falls Season 3. If it happens we'll surely let you know! Till then stay tuned!

