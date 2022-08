Vineet Kumar Singh to unveil trailer of his upcoming film 'SIYA' on his birthday

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh will be celebrating his birthday by unveiling the trailer of his upcoming social drama 'Siya'. The trailer is to be launched at a grand event in Mumbai today. 'Siya' takes the audience through a story of a small-town girl who, against all odds, decides to fight for justice and starts a movement against the vicious patriarchal system. The film stars Pooja Pandey and Vineet Kumar Singh, both of whom will be seen in completely new avatars as they bring life to these challenging characters.

The teaser of the film is hard-hitting and will make you yearn for Siya's plight and from what we can see, the actors have delivered a raw and essayed the role beautifully in the movie. On having a working birthday Vineet Kumar Singh revealed, "Apart from the wishes and love pouring in, it is also an immense happy day for me as I will be attending the trailer launch of Siya today in Mumbai. I'm blessed to be launching the trailer of my movie, that is so close to my heart on my birthday and nothing could be more special or make me happier."

Earlier in an interview, Vineet said, "It takes a great deal of skill to walk the fine line between entertainment and impactful messaging. Drishyam Films takes a leap of faith here and aims to do just that with SIYA. The film is power-packed, hard-hitting and one that commands your attention." Talking about the film, director Manish Mundra said, "SIYA isn't just a film but a movement. It's a voice that will resonate with victims who've endured unimaginable emotional, physical and mental pain. While the film is based out of the heartland of India, much like most of our films, it speaks to a global audience."

"As a woman, this narrative to me felt like an important one. It's a story that deserves to be told and one that echoes the sentiments of countless victims," Pooja shared.Produced by Drishyam Films, 'Siya' will release nationwide on the 16th of September 2022. The actor currently has been receiving lots of appreciation for his character portrayal of Harun Shah Ali Baig in 'Rangbaaz 3'.

