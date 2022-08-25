Entertainment News Roundup: 'House of Dragon' premiere draws nearly 10 million viewers; Ipswich unveil Ed Sheeran-designed third kit and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Explainer-How meme stock darling AMC's new preferred shares work

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the movie theater operator that investors have turned into a meme stock, completed the listing of its new preferred shares on Monday, setting the stage for a potential capital raise. The novel move allows AMC to sell potentially billions of dollars worth of shares without requiring approval from its shareholders, as it seeks to capitalize on the popularity of meme stocks - shares traded mostly based on social media hype rather than their economic fundamentals.

Soccer-Ipswich unveil Ed Sheeran-designed third kit

Singer Ed Sheeran has collaborated with League One club Ipswich Town on the design for their new "blackout" third kit. The kit, released on Tuesday, incorporates tonal versions of the graphic found on the cover of Sheeran's album "Equals", which was released last year.

'House of Dragon' premiere draws nearly 10 million viewers

The premiere of "House of the Dragon" drew nearly 10 million viewers on Sunday on television and the HBO Max streaming service, the largest audience for any new original series in the history of network, HBO reported. Anticipation for the series, set 200 years before HBO's "Game of Thrones," fanned conversation on social media, where "House of Dragon" remained a top trending topic on Twitter for 14 hours, HBO said on Monday.

Blackstone among bidders for Pink Floyd's catalog - sources

Blackstone Inc is among the several bidders for British rock band Pink Floyd's catalog, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as the private equity firm looks to bolster its music rights collection. The process is ongoing and Blackstone is not close to striking a deal for the group behind hits such as "Wish You Were Here", "Comfortably Numb" and "Another Brick in the Wall", the people said.

