Fans celebrate Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo 6th anniversary with Lee Joon-gi’s clippings

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo has been the most discussed drama of the year, after Descendants of the Sun and Love in the Moonlight. The K-drama, aired from August 29 to November 1, 2016, on SBS, every Monday and Tuesday at 22:00 (KST), for 20 episodes.

Today, fans are celebrating its 6th anniversary throughout the world and the social media is flooded with posts about the series. Lee Joon-gi's performance as Wang So, the fearsome 4th Prince, who hides his face behind a mask and is given the derogatory label of "wolf-dog," is unforgettable in the series. Fans will see Lee Joon-gi in Arthdal Chronicles Season 2.

Some of them also posted their favorite video clipping from the groundbreaking South Korean drama, Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

Happy 6th Anniversary to "달의 연인-보보경심 려 / Moon Lovers-Scarlet Heart：Ryeo / 步步惊心·丽 / 麗レイ花萌ゆる8人の皇子たち 🎉🎉👏🏻👏너와 나의 세계가 같지 않다면, 내가 널 찾아가겠어. 나의 수야.Today's Choeaedol banner 💘#leejoongi #iu #moonloversscarletheartryeo pic.twitter.com/F7qolLrLga — ljg_lover_againmylife (@ljg_lover_) August 28, 2022

One of the enthusiasts wrote, "Happy 6th anniversary to the drama that will haunt you forever and is guaranteed to rip your heart to shreds. Undeniable chemistry and beauty between IU and Joongi, amazing cast and amazing OSTs made this drama truly unforgettable."

happy 6th anniversary to the drama that will haunt you forever and is guaranteed to rip your heart to shreds. undeniable chemistry and beauty between IU and Joongi, amazing cast and amazing OSTs made this drama truly unforgettable 🤍 #LeeJiEun #IU #LeeJoongi pic.twitter.com/GScONp1Niz — Mary (@whereismymindka) August 28, 2022

While another said "Lee Joongi gives an acting master class with a complex character that goes all the way from a relegated prince to a tyrannical king."

Happy 6th Anniversary to "Moon Lovers-Scarlet Heart Ryeo" 🥳💕🥳 Lee Joongi gives an acting master class with a complex character that goes all the way from a relegated prince to a tyrannical king❣️ #LeeJoongi #이준기 #MoonLoversScarletHeartRyeo pic.twitter.com/ExSbhQQNQ3 — Viri 💫 (@JoongiHands) August 29, 2022

More than five years after the first season's release, many fans are still waiting for Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2.

Still waiting for part 2🥲 — Olive⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ (@OliveOt7) August 28, 2022

Though the initial rating for the K-drama was not as expected, it later became hugely popular and was sold for more than $400,000 per episode to the Chinese broadcasting station Youku, totaling over $8 million.

Already two petitions were created in favor of the creation of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2. One of the petitions wrote that Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo ended with a cliffhanger that left millions of Korean drama fans heartbroken. Fans desperately want to know what happened to Wang Soo and HaeSoo after season 1, although there is no major cliffhanger left to show. Fans still want to see more of IU and Lee JoonGi's classic romantic story.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo story so far

The South Korean drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo shows time travel, fantasy, romance and historical stories through its plot. It is based on Bu Bu Jing Xin Chinese novel and is directed by Kim Kyu Tae (IRIS, It's Okay, That's Love, Our Blues, etc.) It stars Lee Joon Gi, Lee Ji Eun (IU) and Kang Ha Neul.

During a total solar eclipse, a 25-year-old 21st-century woman, Go Ha-jin (Lee Ji Eun) is transported back in time, to the Goryeo Dynasty. She wakes up in the year 1941, in the body of Hae Soo, among the many princes of the ruling Wang family, during the reign of King Taejo.

She initially falls in love with 8th Prince Wang Wook (Kang Ha Neul), but later develops a relationship with Wang So (Lee Joon Gi), the fearsome 4th Prince, who hides his face behind a mask and is given the derogatory label of "wolf-dog". As the story develops, HaeSoo finds herself unwittingly caught up in the palace politics and the rivalry among the princes, as they fight for the throne.

Also Read: Sweet Home Season 2 updates: Everything we know so far