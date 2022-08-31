Confidential Assignment 2: Hyun Bin joins Daniel Henney to project one more electrifying story

The sequel to the 2017 film, Confidential Assignment 2: International (Korean: 공조2; Hanja: 共助2; RR: Gongjo 2; lit. Cooperation 2) is nearing its premiere!

On August 30, in a press conference, some of the Confidential Assignment 2's cast members attended a press screening to promote the upcoming movie. 'Confidential Assignment 2: International has released its main poster and trailer which gives a glimpse of the story that the team is returning with an excellent electrifying story. They win hearts with the film updates they give. They gave the key points that will add more excitement to the audience.

Cooperation 2 is the sequel to 'Cooperation', which gathered 7.81 million audiences in 2017 and made a sensation in theaters by becoming the top 3 box office that year. Confidential Assignment 2 will tell the story of a secret cooperative investigation between North and South Korea. ImCheol-ryung (Hyun Bin) is heading back to South Korea to team up with Kang Jin-tae (played by YooHae-jin) to chase the criminal.

Hyun Bin and YooHae-jin will be joined by several actors who will again build the reliability of the film. Hyun Bin and Daniel Henney are reuniting in Confidential Assignment 2 after 17 years. Lastly, they both work together in the 2005 drama "My Lovely Sam Soon."

Hyun Bin said on the reuniting with Daniel, "As we've both been in our individual places and have been acting well to fit our situations, I think that's why we were able to work on another project together. It was so nice to see him on set. I was also really looking forward to it. It was so great."

Here are the main actors of the film Confidential Assignment 2: International:

Hyun Bin (as ImCheol-ryung, detective from North Korea's special investigation team)

YooHae-jin (as as Kang Jin-tae, detective from South Korea and father of Kang Yeon-ah)

Daniel Henney (as Jack, FBI agent),

Jin SeonKyu (as Jang Myung-jun, the leader of North Korea criminal organization),

Im Yoon-ah (as Park Min-young, sister-in-law of Kang Jin-tae),

Park Min-ha as (Kang Yeon-ah, daughter of Kang Jin-tae),

Park Hyung-soo(as NIS agent),

Lee Min-ji(as NIS agent),

Park Hoon as (Park Sang-wi, a member of a global organized crime syndicate).

In another press conference which was held few days back, Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae Jin and YoonA talked about their return to Cooperation 2. They said, "I really liked it. As soon as there was talk about 'Confidential Assignment 2,' I thought it'd be great if I could do it with the actors from before. While we were comfortable, I also think our synergy was doubled."

YooHae Jin remarked, "For 'Confidential Assignment 1,' the results were good but it was also good on set, which is why I was excited to see everyone again."

YoonA continued, "This is my first time meeting everyone again for a series production. It was so nice [to see everyone] and I felt really familiar. I was able to film even more comfortably." YoonA also explained her rolePark Min Young as an employed woman in the sequel.

She said, "After being persecuted for being unemployed in the first film, she's now found a job as a beauty YouTuber. She also develops conflicting thoughts when she starts giving Jack the feelings she had for ChulRyung." She made everyone laugh as she added, "I think that happens with anyone in front of her."

The director of Confidential Assignment 2: International, Lee SeokHoon shared the difficulties of producing a sequel film, explaining, "There are inevitably jinxes that the sequel does worse than the original. I thought about the cause of that. I thought that I couldn't rely on the previous work's success when following suit with the characters."

He added, "There are a lot of comments saying that it's great to see the actors from the first film return. I think the conditions for the sequel are the characters who receive love. I believe that the curiosity of the characters' back stories is the driving force that creates sequels."

Lee SeokHoon continued, "While we didn't specifically discuss this, I've personally thought about what kind of story it could be if a third film was made. If the sequel receives lots of love, I anticipate that a third film can be made through that driving force."

Jin Sun Kyu spoke on his experience playing a villain and about his looks in the movie. He made quips about Jang Myung Jun's hairstyle, describing it as a mushroom-shaped snack.

"I'm anticipating a good portrayal of my physical transformation. I honestly felt really happy. I showed my wife because it was such a different image and she said, 'Honey, what kind of role? Choco Boy role?,'"

Jin Sun Kyuamusingly added, "I thought she would say I looked cool but she said I resembled Choco Boy."

'Confidential Assignment 2: International is set to release on September 7, 2022!

Stay tuned to get more updates on South Korean films!

