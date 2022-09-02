Young Actors’ Retreat releases poster, featuring actors from Sound of Magic, Itaewon Class, Love In The Moonlight

The "Young Actors' Retreat" 2022 show is scheduled for release on September 9, ahead of which the production has released its main poster. The actors of "The Sound of Magic" gathered with kdrama stars of "Love in the Moonlight" and "Itaewon Class" to unveil the main poster of the upcoming variety show, "Young Actors' Retreat."

The poster features d Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Hwang In Yeop, JiHye Won and Kim Bo Yoon of "The Sound of Magic," along with Park SeoJoon, Ahn Bo Hyun, Kwon Nara, Ryu Kyung Soo and Lee Joo Young of "Itaewon Class," and Park Bo Gum, Kim Yoo Jung, Jung Jinyoung, ChaeSoo Bin, and Kwak Dong Yeon of "Love in the Moonlight."

The poster shows 15 cast members gathered together under the summer sunlight to visit an amusement park and play games with each other. In the teaser photo, the actors Park Bo Gum, Hwang InYeop and Kim Bo Yoon are hanging out with bright smiles, while some others are chatting, relaxing, blasting with laughter, and more.

Expectedly, all the candid moments will give pleasure to the viewers. The "Young Actors' Retreat" will air on TvN Asia. Viu will broadcast the series for the International audience.

"Young Actors' Retreat" synopsis

In South Korea, MT stands for "Membership Training" – and it is customary for groups of students, or sometimes workers, to head out to the countryside during MT to socialize, mix with new people, and play ice-breaking games that help bring people together. So what will happen when five young actors and actresses apiece from three recent hit drama series titles get together? All will be revealed when the cast of "The Sound of Magic" (2022), "Itaewon Class" (2020), and "Love in the Moonlight" (2016) head off on their own MT retreat!

It's a star-studded line-up of stars – the likes of Park SeoJoon, Park Bo Gum, Ji Chang Wook, Hwang InYeop, Kwon Nara, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Yoo Jung, and Ahn Bo Hyun are all onboard. But when these actors all get together, fun and games will certainly ensue as groups of actors who haven't seen each other for months – years in some cases – reunite along with their peers to cook, compete in games, and even operate an outdoor pub. Will the actors stick in groups with their former co-stars – or will new and exciting friendships be formed? Only time will tell!

"Young Actors' Retreat" is a 2022 South Korean variety TV show produced by Kim Seong Yoon and Jeong Jong Chan.