Konosuba Season 3 is official! (Plus an anime adaption is under production)

After around one year, the highly sought-after, third season of anime Konosuba was finally announced on May 28, 2022. The official Twitter account for the anime series confirmed that the TV series is getting a Season 3.

With that, now we have a movie, a crossover spin-off and two seasons of "KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!" in our bag. Plus, we are going to get an anime television series adaptation of "KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!"

An anime adaptation of the light novel of the same name by NatsumeAkatsuki was announced on July 18, 2021, and it is currently under production. Since that announcement, fans were a bit confused about whether the project would be 'Konosuba Season 3' or a spin-off project. Now it is clear that Konosuba Season 3 will also be produced by Drive.

Both Konosuba season 3 and the anime television series adaptation of "KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!" will be directed by Yujiro Abe, along with the chief direction by Takaomi Kanasaki. The rest of the main staff is returning from previous seasons. KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! is set to premiere in 2023.

"KONOSUBA -God's blessing on this wonderful world! Season 3" is being helmed by series director TakaomiKanasaki and directed by Yujiro Abe (Kaguya-sama: Love is War episode director) at studio Drive (VLAD LOVE), with Makoto Uezu and Koichi Kikuta also returning as series composer and character designer, respectively.

Inspired by the Japanese light novels of the same name, KonoSuba follows KazumaSatō, a young boy who dies from a heart attack after saving a girl from an oncoming truck. Following an early and embarrassing death, KazumaSatō meets a goddess named Aqua, who offers to reincarnate him in a parallel world with MMORPG elements, where he can go on adventures and battle monsters. He is transported to a video game-like world after his untimely death.

A total of 13 volumes of manga have been released in Japan. The first two seasons and the film covered the first five volumes of the light novel series. KonoSuba Season 3 will likely adapt volumes six and seven.

The plot for the new season is yet to be revealed. Konosuba Season 3 might show the story after Kazuma's victory against the devil king. He is living a relaxed life with the reward money. His lavish way of living attracts the Crown, with Princess Irish procuring his assistance to capture the Chivalrous Thief Chris who has sacked the empire's wealth.

The fight with the devil king's army ends in disaster and consequently, Kazuma has been kept exiled and separated from his trusted party. The reincarnated former gamer will then have to clear his name - and uncover a far-reaching royal conspiracy while he's at it...noted Radio Times.

On the other hand, the third season might also develop the growing relationship between Megumin and Kazuma. Their relationship was a central point in the 2019 movie.

Currently, there is no release date for Konosuba Season 3. Since the new season was announced just recently, we can expect it to release sometime in 2023.

