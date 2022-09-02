Indiana Jones 5 'will be badass & fantastic,' know more in detail!

Indiana Jones 5 is returning to the big screens after a long gap of 15 years. The fifth movie of the Indiana Jones franchise commenced its pre-production in 2020. The Principal photography began in the UK on June 4 last year.

Fans are severely excited after seeing a new poster for Disney's D23 Expo 2022, which claims what big reveal may be in store for fans, with hints including Star Wars, Marvel, Indiana Jones 5 and more. The trailer is expected to come out soon that will obviously give footage related to Harrison Ford's triumphant comeback as the iconic archeologist.

Indiana Jones 5 will be directed by Mangold, and will also star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renee Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann. The project has been in development in fits and starts for almost ten years, but finally really took shape when the studio tapped Mangold.

"You know, just look at his work: Ford v Ferrari, it's gonna be fast, it's gonna be badass, and it's gonna have heart. All of his films have this emotional beat in them, but we've got this grand scale of Indiana Jones," Boyd Holbrook told Men's Health, further citing Indiana Jones 5 is "going to be badass."

"James Mangold has done an unbelievable job with Indy," Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy said in a conversation with ComicBook.com during the Star Wars Celebration. "And he and Harrison [Ford] have an incredible relationship and I think the fans are just going to love what he's created. It's fantastic."

On the other hand, according to a new report, the UK-Canadian visual effects studio Cinesite has acquired a majority stake in Balkan VFX firm FX3X.

FX3X has offices in multiple locations like Skopje, North Macedonia and Belgrade, Serbia. The company is currently in production on James Mangold's Indiana Jones 5 and David Lowery's Peter Pan and Wendy, both for Disney, plus season two of Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, IMDb noted.

Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit the big screens on June 30, 2023. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

