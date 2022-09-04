James Brolin shares his secret to a successful 24-year marriage with Barbra Streisand, "Be a negotiator"

Hollywood star James Brolin has revealed a few details behind the 24-year marriage he has had to his wife, Barbra Streisand. According to the actor, one of the keys to their marriage's success is good negotiations. "I think everybody needs to be a negotiator," Brolin told People. "Everybody needs to have patience and know when to take a walk."

According to Fox News, the actor went on to say that Connie Sellecca, who portrayed Brolin's love interest in the 1980s television series "Hotel," gave him the best relationship advice he had ever heard. "Connie Sellecca taught me something that I never did, but was the greatest idea ever," Brolin shared. "Call a shrink six months before you're married and both of you sit there with him. So that once you're married, if you ever need a tune-up, it's not an issue with one of the people. [Otherwise] it's always one of the people say[ing], 'We need to go see such and such,' and the other one says, 'I'm not going,' and that ruins everything," Brolin told the publication.

This isn't the first time the actor has talked about the ability to negotiate to be key in his marriage with Streisand. "I think we're both very opposite and excellent negotiators. She sees a colour that's one shade and I say, 'No, it's another color.' And then we are able to negotiate around it," Brolin told Fox News in 2018.

After meeting on a blind date, Brolin and Streisand were wed in 1998. Prior to Jan Smithers and Jane Cameron Agee, Brolin was married to both women. Josh Brolin, an actor who portrayed Thanos in several Marvel films, Jess, a child with his ex-wife Agee, and Molly, a child from his union with Smithers, are his three children. Streisand previously wed Elliott Gould, with whom she has a son named Jason Gould. (ANI)

