Black Clover Chapter 337: Yuno vs Lucius battle begins

Chapter 331 of the Japanese manga Black Clover will officially release on Sunday without any break. The true intention of the final antagonist Julius is revealed. He wants to destroy everyone in the world and reform a new reign. The final arc of Black Clover has begun and almost all the upcoming chapters are going to be anticipated.

After the long break when Mangaka Yuki Tabata returns with Black Clover Chapter 332, he constantly keeps fans engaged with exciting plotlines. In the latest chapter, Lucius Zogratis declares war against humanity. Everybody in the world is shocked by the news that the Wizard King is the enemy.

Captains and Yuno are also shocked on hearing the reports from Noelle. If the wars proceed Asta might be dead as he cannot enter his Shadow. Hearing everything Yuno promised to defeat the Wizard King, Lucius. Lucius considers Yuno the biggest threat after Asta.

So first he eliminates Asta and plans to take down Yuno. However, the good news is the hero of the manga is alive. Asta is unconscious on a different continent. But where is he? Who is the person who just arrived before him? Otakusnotes speculates the manga aka might highlight Hino country or the Land of the Rising Sun in Black Clover Chapter 337.

The spoilers for the upcoming chapter are yet to reveal. But in Black Clover Chapter 336, we saw, Lucius saying relating to Yuno, "for the sake of world peace, we'll crush him." Therefore Black Clover Chapter 337 might highlight a severe fight between Yuno and Lucius.

After Asta regains his consciousness, he will plan to team up with Yuno and definitely defeat the Wizard King to stop destroying humanity. However, these all are predictions. We will get back with the Black Clover Chapter 337 spoilers and the raw scans as soon as it comes. Chapter 337 raw scan is scheduled to be out on September 8, 2022. But we would advise all fans to read the Black Clover manga after its release on official platforms.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1059 hint teases entrance of Blackbeard, Boa, Moria & Perona

Black Clover chapter 337 will be officially released on September 11. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of Black Clover chapter 334 timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00, (September 11)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00, (September 11)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 AM, (September 11)

UK Summer Time: 16:00, (September 11)

Central European Summer Time: 17:00, (September 11)

Indian Standard Time: 20:30, (September 11)

Philippines Time: 11:00, (September 11)

Australian Central Summer Time: 00:30, (September 12)

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1059 spoilers: Boa Hanocack's new bounty & Koby's abduction