The 10th edition of South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022, powered by SkyExch.net. New Delhi (India), September 7: The 10th SIIMA function shall held at Bengaluruon 10 – 11 September 2022powered by Skyexch.net. Every year, the SIIMA Awards are presented in its unique style. To honor filmmakers from the South Indian film industries, Vishnu VardhanInduri and Brinda Prasad Adusimilli established the first SIIMA award event in 2012.

SIIMA AWARDS DATE AND PLACE 2022 On September 10th and 11th, the award ceremony will take place in Bengaluru, the Garden City of India. Several South Indian Superstars will attend the lovely night, and the event will be a great celebration with a sizable crowd.

There are two days on which the SIIMA Awards are presented. The Generation Next Award, which recognizes the most promising up-and-coming South Indian film artists, is presented on the first day of the award ceremony. The major SIIMA Awards are presented on the second day. TOP NOMINATED TELUGU MOVIES Among the Telugu films nominated, Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise- Part 01 received 12 nominations following Akhanda, which received 10 nominations and Uppena and RathiRatnalu, both of which received 8 nominations etc.The award recognizes and honors the best films and performances from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films and music released, lifetime contributions honors and a few special awards. The Award nominees are selected by an esteemed jury which consists of senior artistes and professionals and also the winners are selected by public polling as well.

This is the first time that SkyExch.net is the part of the global event, SIIMA. SIIMA awards hold a great significance not only in South Indian Industry but all over the country. Last year the 9th SIIMA film awards were held in Hyderabad.

Previously, over the years, SIIMA has marked its global presence in countries like Dubai, Sharjah, Malaysia, Dubai, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar & Hyderabad. The award will telecast on Sun TV, Sun Gemini, Sun Udaya and Sun Surya; tapping each region.

When it comes to sponsorship, Skyexch.net has supported a number of events, and their most recent agreement is to title sponsor of horse race Royal Calcutta Turf Club. A bilateral T20I series between the UAE and Hong Kong, the Lanka Premier League in 2022, and the ACC Women's T20 Championship were all given to them earlier this year. The bilateral ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia was also sponsored by Skyexch.net.

