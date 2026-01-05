Malaysia's Path to Reform: Capping Terms and Combating Corruption

Malaysia is on the brink of significant institutional reforms aimed at combating corruption and enhancing governance. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced plans for a two-term premiership cap and numerous other governance improvements during a recent speech.

Prime Minister Anwar detailed his administration's intentions to introduce a bill limiting the prime minister's tenure to ten years, fulfilling a vital 2022 election promise. Further reforms include separating the attorney-general's advisory and prosecutorial roles to prevent political interference.

To boost transparency, plans include an ombudsman law and a freedom of information law, providing formal avenues for public grievances and preventing government malpractice. Despite facing challenges, Anwar emphasized the government's commitment to addressing systemic corruption and governance issues.

