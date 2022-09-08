Catherine Keener joins Joaquin Pheonix, Lady Gaga in 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

Oscar nominee actor Catherine Keener is all set to join the academy award winner Joaquin Pheonix and American singer Lady Gaga in 'Joker: Folie a Deux'. The official confirmation of Keener joining the star cast of the upcoming sequel from Warner Bros. is still awaited.

'Joker: Folie a Deux', is all set to hit the theatres on October 4, 2024, and the production is expected to get underway this December, as per Deadline. The follow-up to 2019's blockbuster "Joker" will be a musical, with Lady Gaga expected to play the Clown Prince of Crime's co-conspirator Harley Quinn.

Helmed by Todd Phillips, the plot details of 'Joker: Folie a Deux.' are under tight wraps, the title 'Folie a Deux' which means shared delusional disorder, hints at how Arthur's villainy might be embraced by the residents of the fictional Gotham City. Joker's partner in crime, the famous and crazy Harley Quinn might feature in the sequel. However, these are just speculations. The first part of the film garnered more than USD 1 billion worldwide and was declared a blockbuster, reported Variety. 'Joker' earned 12 Oscar nominations for best director, best picture, and best-adapted screenplay. Further, lead actor Joaquin bagged the best actor award as well.

Todd's film 'Joker' depicted the life of struggling comedian, Arthur Fleck played by Joaquin Phoenix who is reframed into an anti-hero, taking the name of Joker, inflicting horrific acts of violence. (ANI)

