Tokyo Revengers Chapter 269 to delve deeper & unfolds Mikey’s story to become a villain

Hopefully, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 269 will come with another time-leaper mystery. The last chapter is one of the vital chapters which produced nail-biting moments for the readers. In the fight between the two heroes, Takemichi finally asks Mikey why he chose to become this horrific man. It revealed that Sanichiro, Mikey's brother too was a time-leaper.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 269 will continue with the flashback of Mikey's history to become a monstrous man. In the upcoming chapter Manjiro Sano (Mikey) will share his story to become a villain. We all are excited to know more about Mikey. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 269 will be out on Wednesday without any break.

In the last few chapters, we learned about Mikey's childhood history, the origin of the Dark Impulses in his life and about Toman (Tokyo Manji Gang) from his perspective. His opponent Takemichi tried to pull him out of the darkness. Even as the story continues, there is a lot that is yet to be seen from his past. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 268 reveals apart from Takemichi, Sanichiro is also a time-leaper.

In the fight between the duo, Mikey understands Takemichi's short vision highlights from his time leaping abilities and what might happen next. He yells if Takemichi time-leaped again he will spoil it surely. Then Takemichi asks what makes him a horrific man.

The spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 269 are yet to be out. These all are the theories of the upcoming segment. We will come up with more Tokyo Revengers Chapter 269 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they are released. But we would advise all readers to read the Tokyo Revengers manga after its release on official platforms.

Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 269 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

