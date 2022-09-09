Why The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is canceled, explained showrunner

The critically acclaimed Season 2 of Netflix's adult animated series The Midnight Gospel is homeless! While fans were impatient to see more of spacecaster's story in The Midnight Gospel Season 2, Netflix, unfortunately, canceled the show.

The showrunner of The Midnight Gospel, Charles Duncan Trussell explained why the animated series is axed by Netflix after Season 1. He explains the show is taken down for financial reasons.

The adult animated series was created by Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell. The Midnight Gospel was released on Netflix on April 20, 2020. It is the first animated production from Ward for Netflix. It sets actual podcast interviews between Trussell and various guests into fantastic adventures.

"Well, you know, it's Netflix. I think that they're like fishing, right? So they're throwing out a lot of lines. They want to catch a Stranger Things and that's how they do it. So with The Midnight Gospel, even though it has a wonderful big fan base, it's not like the mega fan base of Stranger Things. So if I had to guess it would just be a simple business decision." Trussell tells Inverse.

"Animation is expensive, and that's why they did it. I have no hard feelings, by the way, because they let us make the thing. It's cheesy to say, but they were the coolest executives I've ever dealt with. They were so collaborative in the best way possible."

According to Screenrant, one of the main reasons for canceling several shows of Netflix is according to the report numbers from its second quarter of 2022, the streamer lost nearly 1 million subscribers in three months. As a result, over 150 employees lose their jobs. To slice the budget Netflix axed a few series.

Netflix also axed The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff along with Archive 81, Space Force, Pretty Smart, Raising Dion, Julie Delpy's On the Verge and many more.

Netflix admitted that they had lost big money on the animated series. It seems Netflix wants to be more careful about splurging on different types of content just for the sake of experiments. At this stage, it's really hard to speculate whether the series could get another home in the future for The Midnight Gospel Season 2.

