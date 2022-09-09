Left Menu

Why The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is canceled, explained showrunner

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 09-09-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 14:54 IST
Why The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is canceled, explained showrunner
The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is canceled. The adult animated series was created by Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell. Image Credit: Facebook / The Midnight Gospel
  • Country:
  • United States

The critically acclaimed Season 2 of Netflix's adult animated series The Midnight Gospel is homeless! While fans were impatient to see more of spacecaster's story in The Midnight Gospel Season 2, Netflix, unfortunately, canceled the show.

The showrunner of The Midnight Gospel, Charles Duncan Trussell explained why the animated series is axed by Netflix after Season 1. He explains the show is taken down for financial reasons.

The adult animated series was created by Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell. The Midnight Gospel was released on Netflix on April 20, 2020. It is the first animated production from Ward for Netflix. It sets actual podcast interviews between Trussell and various guests into fantastic adventures.

"Well, you know, it's Netflix. I think that they're like fishing, right? So they're throwing out a lot of lines. They want to catch a Stranger Things and that's how they do it. So with The Midnight Gospel, even though it has a wonderful big fan base, it's not like the mega fan base of Stranger Things. So if I had to guess it would just be a simple business decision." Trussell tells Inverse.

"Animation is expensive, and that's why they did it. I have no hard feelings, by the way, because they let us make the thing. It's cheesy to say, but they were the coolest executives I've ever dealt with. They were so collaborative in the best way possible."

According to Screenrant, one of the main reasons for canceling several shows of Netflix is according to the report numbers from its second quarter of 2022, the streamer lost nearly 1 million subscribers in three months. As a result, over 150 employees lose their jobs. To slice the budget Netflix axed a few series.

Netflix also axed The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff along with Archive 81, Space Force, Pretty Smart, Raising Dion, Julie Delpy's On the Verge and many more.

Netflix admitted that they had lost big money on the animated series. It seems Netflix wants to be more careful about splurging on different types of content just for the sake of experiments. At this stage, it's really hard to speculate whether the series could get another home in the future for The Midnight Gospel Season 2.

Also Read: Is Rutherford Falls getting a new home for Season 3?

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022