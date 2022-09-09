Is Rutherford Falls getting a new home for Season 3?

Ed Helms (also played as Nathan Rutherford), Michael Schur and Sierra Teller Ornelas created the American sitcom, Rutherford Falls. The show ran successfully for two seasons, but unfortunately, Rutherford Falls Season 3 has been canceled. There will be no third season of the comedy series in Peacock, TV Line reports.

Though it's heart-breaking news but series co-creator Sierra Teller Ornelas has shared her views to find a new home for the series if possible. Ornelas shared a statement about the cancelation on Twitter, and a longer statement via Deadline:

"It's been a true joy to make these two seasons of "Rutherford Falls." Mike Schur, Ed Helms and I set out to make something new, real, and smart—but also dumb—that made you cry and think, but also laugh when Reagan got kicked in the face or Nathan was stuffed into a coffin. Borrowing a line from Terry Thomas, played by the ridiculously talented Michael Greyeyes, before our show, "Native representation [was], for the most part, a hate crime." Which is why it's been an honor to introduce the best of Indian Country to the masses."

"We remain overwhelmed by the critical response, garnering a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score in our second season, and while we're sad that our time at Peacock has come to an end we are immensely grateful to them for picking us up and showcasing the talents of comedy legend Ed Helms and breakout stars like Jana Schmieding, Jesse Leigh, Dana Wilson, Dallas Goldtooth, Kaniehtiio Horn, and many others. We love these characters, the world we created, and the impact it has had, and will be exploring other platforms where, hopefully, the folks of Rutherford Falls can call home."

Peacock's Rutherford Falls Season 2 finale left a lot of unanswered questions about the love triangle, which means fans can expect a Rutherford Falls Season 3. The second season ends with Reagan's new love life with Nelson, the newly-hired museum curator. The pair finally admits to each other over the phone that they are in love.

Besides, Reagan's ex-love Josh, who is profiled as the new mayor, reappears. It seems he is interested in Reagan again. Besides, Nathan is always interested in Deirdre. Deirdre is now pregnant with Nathan's baby but their relationship has a bit of a hiccup. However, Deirdre wants to patch up with Nathan and gets ready to let him into her life.

Though Peacock canceled Rutherford Falls Season 3 but the hopeful fans are eagerly waiting to hear whether the series gets a new home.

Before the series was canceled, Sierra Teller Ornelas – spoke to Metro.co.uk about the possibility of Rutherford Falls Season 3.

"Oh my god, I would love it. We premiere season two [on] June 16 in the States and depending on viewership and a bunch of algorithm math I don't understand, [that] will point us to our future," said Sierra.

!"But it's been such an honor to make these 18 episodes. I hope we get to make 10 more seasons. I feel like we have so many more stories to tell with these characters and it's like we're just getting started."

