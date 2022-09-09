Left Menu

The Executioner and Her Way of Life Season 2: Creators open up on its renewal possibilities

The Executioner and Her Way of Life is written by Mato Sato and illustrated by Nilitsu. Image Credit: English Light Novel / The Executioner and Her Way of Life
The first season of 'The Virgin Road: The Executioner and Her Way of Life' ended on June 18. And now fans are waiting for the second season. J.C Staff Studio is yet to announce Virgin Road Season 2 but the future looks bright for the anime series.

There are enough source materials for The Executioner and Her Way of Life Season 2. Per Anime Geek, season 1 episode 12 found a stopping point around the conclusion of light novel volume 2. The good news is that as of June 18, seven complete volumes of Mato Sato's hit manga series have been published in Japan.

The Executioner and Her Way of Life is written by Mato Sato and illustrated by Nilitsu. The anime will be directed by Yoshiki Kawasaki, with Keiko Tamaki in charge of character designs and Shogo Yasukawa supervising scripts. SB Creative has released six volumes since July 2019 under their GA Bunko imprint.

In an recent interview with Anime Geek, the anime series writer Shogo Yasukawa, director Yoshiki Kawasaki and writer Mato Satou talked about The Executioner and Her Way of Life Season 2.

In a message to international fans, Yoshiki Kawasaki encouraged audiences to pick up the original novel or the manga adaptation, but he also suggested that Virgin Road Season 2 might be possible.

"If you want to see the story continue in anime form, it might be a good idea to send messages to the publisher and production committee," director Kawasaki said. "If the books sell well and your voices are heard, and there's a gap in the schedule at the production studio, then a second season might happen."

Writer Yasukawa also commented, "If there's ever a second season, I'll be sure to write lots of Akari and Momo conversations."

The story takes place thousands of years in the future where the only language is Japanese and four calamities have befallen the world. It follows Menou, an Executioner responsible for eliminating "Lost Ones", wanderers from an alternative world known as "Japan".

Her life changes after she fails to execute Akari - A Lost One who unknowingly possesses the ability to reverse her own death. Unable to kill her, Menou has no choice but to stay with Akari until she can finish the job.

Currently, The Executioner and Her Way of Life Season 1 is available to stream online on HIDIVE. We will get back soon as soon as we get anything new on the Japanese anime series. Stay tuned!

