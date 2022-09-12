Tokyo Revengers Chapter 269: Sanichiro too wants to pull Mikey out of darkness

The upcoming Chapter 269 of the Tokyo Revengers will show the time leaper story of Mikey's brother Sanichiro. Most importantly, both Sanichiro and Mikey's (Manjiro Sano) opponent Takemichi has the same mission.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 269 will continue with the back story of Mikey's history to become a monstrous man. Mikey will share his story to become a villain. The previous chapter features a mutual argument between Takemichi and Mikey. Takemichi says Sano Manjiro is suffering. The chapter also reveals that Sanichiro has the time jumping abilities as Takemichi.

On the other hand, Mikey understands Takemichi's short vision highlights from his time leaping abilities and what's happening in front. He shouts if Takemichi time-leaped again he will spoil it surely. Then Takemichi asks what makes him a horrific man. Here are some predictions for the plot of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 269.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 269 might showcase the flashback of Sanichiro who viewed the future of Mikey to take a wrong turn in his life. He was afraid seeing Kisaki Tetta is connected to Mikey's life. Kisaki brainwashes Mikey to become a mad villain. During his lifetime, Shinichiro tried to alter the timeline several times to save Mikey.

In the present, Takemichi also wants to pull Mikey out of the darkness in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 269

Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 269 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Also Read: The Executioner and Her Way of Life Season 2: Creators open up on its renewal possibilities