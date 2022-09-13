Exhibition on Hyderabad Liberation Day to open in twin city Secunderabad on Wednesday

An exhibition showcasing archival images associated with the erstwhile State of Hyderabad and its unification with India in September 1948 is set to open in Secunderabad on Wednesday.

The event slated to be hosted at Parade Grounds will be hosted as part of the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations planned by the central government.

''Hon'ble Governor Of Telangana, Smt. @DrTamilisaiGuv garu will be inaugurating the Hyderabad Liberation Movement - Photo & Art Exhibition on 14th September, 2022 as part of the #HyderabadLiberationDay Celebrations, Venue: , Secunderabad Time: 10:00 AM #AmritMahotsav,'' Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted on Tuesday.

He also shared a poster of the event, bearing a few rare old images of the events that led to annexation. In one photograph, the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan are seen exchanging greetings.

The central government will hold year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of 'Hyderabad State Liberation' with Home Minister Amit Shah as chief guest at the inaugural event on September 17, Reddy had said on September 3.

The State of Hyderabad which was under the Nizam's rule was annexed into the Union of India after a police action codenamed 'Operation Polo' that culminated on September 17, 1948. The Culture Ministry also tweeted a poster on the exhibition event.

In another tweet it said: ''Being a feudal monarchy, the Nizam rule thrived on the Vetti system. This, however, came to an end with the people's rebellion.#HyderabadLiberationDay #HistoryOfHyderabad #AmritMahotsav''.

''Started by the public of Hyderabad, the rebellion not only ensured land reforms, but also played a part in the region's unification with India. @PMOIndia @kishanreddybjp @arjunrammeghwal @M_Lekhi @AmritMahotsav @secycultureGOI @PIBCulture #AmritMahotsav,'' it wrote.

The ministry on Tuesday also tweeted images of Union minister Reddy's visit to ''the residence of freedom fighter & Hyderabad liberation movement revolutionary Late Shri Narayana Rao Pawar in Nallakunta, Hyderabad''.

''Narayan Rao Pawar, one of the heroes in the Hyderabad Liberation Movement, is well-known for fighting the rule of the Nizams by attacking their convoy. He was sentenced for life for his actions and was released subsequently after Operation Polo,'' it said in another tweet.

''Paying homage to the great revolutionary, the Hon’ble minister interacted with his family members and extended an invitation for the #HyderabadLiberationDay celebrations to be held on 17th September. #AmritMahotsav,'' the ministry said.

The minister also tweeted about his visit to Pawar's residence and shared images.

Reddy on September 3 had written letters to the chief ministers of Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, inviting them at the inaugural programme slated to be hosted at the Hyderabad Parade Grounds.

He has also requested the three CMs -- K Chandrashekar Rao (Telangana), Basavaraj Bommai (Karnataka) and Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra) to observe inaugural day of commemoration with suitable events across their states.

