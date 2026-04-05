Maharashtra Power Play: Sunetra Pawar's Bid for Unopposed Bypoll Victory
Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP president, is seeking unopposed victory in Baramati's bypoll following her husband Ajit Pawar's tragic death. Despite coaxing ally Congress, internal opposition continues. While the Shiv Sena backs her, tradition demands unity amidst continued party strategizing.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's political landscape faces a test as Deputy CM and NCP president Sunetra Pawar pushes for an unopposed bypoll in Baramati. The effort comes in the wake of her husband, Ajit Pawar's, sudden demise in a plane crash.
Despite her outreach to state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal for support, the Congress remains prepared to present its candidate. Congruently, internal discussions suggest a potential Congress candidacy, reflective of broader strategic maneuverings in Maharashtra's dynamic political sphere.
Sunetra Pawar further seeks backing from Shiv Sena (UBT), helmed by Uddhav Thackeray, with no commitment furnished thus far. As traditional conventions advocate for uncontested polls in cases of incumbent deaths, speculation regarding unified political gestures continues, with key politicians and parties assessing their positions carefully in the unfolding scenario.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Maharashtra
- Baramati
- bypoll
- Sunetra Pawar
- Ajit Pawar
- Congress
- NCP
- Shiv Sena
- unopposed
- election
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