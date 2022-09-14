Left Menu

Rachel Bloom boards cast of HBO Max's 'Julia' season two

Actor Rachel Bloom has joined the cast of HBO Max series Julia for its upcoming season two.Created by Daniel Goldfarb, the show is based on the life of television chef Julia Child.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-09-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 11:09 IST
Rachel Bloom boards cast of HBO Max's 'Julia' season two
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Rachel Bloom has joined the cast of HBO Max series ''Julia'' for its upcoming season two.

Created by Daniel Goldfarb, the show is based on the life of television chef Julia Child. The first season came out on HBO Max in March this year.

According to entertainment news portal Variety, Bloom joins Sarah Lancashire, who plays the titular character, and actors like David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, and Fiona Glascott.

The actor will appear in a recurring role as Elaine Levitch, who is described as “a dynamo who comes to WGBH by way of CBS to work with Julia on 'The French Chef'''.

Chris Keyser serves as the showrunner and executive producer on ''Julia'', which is produced by Lionsgate Television. Bloom, best known for creating and starring as Rebecca Bunch in the musical comedy-drama series ''Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'', will next be seen in the Hulu comedy series “Reboot''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022