Madhuri Dixit Nene’s ‘Maja Ma’ to release next month on Prime Video

Updated: 14-09-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 14:10 IST
Madhuri Dixit Nene’s ‘Maja Ma’ to release next month on Prime Video
Madhuri Dixit (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene-starrer "Maja Ma" is set to premiere on October 6 on Prime Video, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Directed by Anand Tiwari of "Bandish Bandits" fame and written by Sumit Batheja, the upcoming family entertainer is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

Warm and funny, this light-hearted yet thought-provoking drama with unexpected twists and turns, features Dixit Nene in the lead, in a never-seen-before role, a press release issued by the streaming platform read.

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, said the team is thrilled to bring their ''first Indian Amazon original movie'' to their diverse customers.

"Foraying into our own original movie production here in India was a natural progression as we believe it opens up another avenue for us to super serve our customers with immersive entertainment that delights and engages them," Purohit said in a statement.

She further said "Maja Ma" is the first of many original movies that will launch directly on their service.

"This movie is also special for us as it showcases a female protagonist and her strength of conviction, beautifully portrayed on screen by the Bollywood icon, Madhuri Dixit," Purohit said.

Tiwari said he is delighted to see Indian content reaching out to worldwide audiences.

"I believe that the audience today is looking for content that is fresh, varied, and modern in its approach, yet keeps the humble storytelling at heart. Audiences are open to new genres and new experiences and 'Maja Ma' does all that and more," the filmmaker said.

"I am delighted to have 'Maja Ma' premiere on Prime Video. It is truly fulfilling to witness Indian content reach worldwide audiences," he added.

The film is produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

Bindra said he is excited about his second collaboration, "Maja Ma" with Prime Video after the success of "Bandish Bandits" (2020).

The upcoming film also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

