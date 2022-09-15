Left Menu

Marvel Studios ropes in Jeff Loveness to pen script of 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-09-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 11:10 IST
Marvel Studios ropes in Jeff Loveness to pen script of 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Marvel Studios has roped in screenwriter Jeff Loveness to pen the script for its next ''Avengers'' movie.

Titled ''Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'', the movie was announced by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige along with its follow-up ''Avengers: Secret Wars'' during the San Diego Comic-Con in July.

According to the entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter, Loveness will join filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, who was recently set as a director on the project.

Loveness, who became popular for his work on writing on popular animated series ''Rick & Morty'', is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as he has penned the script of the upcoming movie ''Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania''.

Cretton previously worked with Marvel on the 2021 blockbuster ''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings''.

Feige will produce ''Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'', which will make its debut on May 2, 2025.

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, MCU fans are aware that at the center of the movie is MCU's next big villain after Thanos -- Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.

The supervillain first featured in the final episode of Disney+ series ''Loki'' and will play a major role in the Paul Rudd-led ''Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania'', which will be released in February 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022