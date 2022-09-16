You Season 4: Joe Goldberg’s first look revealed (Tudum 2022 to reveal more updates?)

The filming for the fourth season of Netflix's popular psychological thriller, "YOU" began in March 2022, and concluded in August. The streamer hasn't yet revealed a release date for You Season 4, but it seems fans will get the good news soon.

Netflix has released the line-up for their second annual free virtual global fan event Tudum, which is scheduled to happen on September 24. In Tudum, the streamer will show "news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix's biggest stars and creators." Sera Gamble directed You is included in the Netflix Tudum 2022 list.

Moreover, recently the first look of Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, the stalker and serial killer was revealed by the streamer. As the series is under post-production, fans will definitely get some important updates on the series in Tudum events. You Season 4 release date might also be announced in the show.

First look at Penn Badgley behind the scenes on 'YOU' Season 4. pic.twitter.com/LWN9AfCeZs — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 14, 2022

Produced by Warner Horizon Television (now Warner Bros. Television), in association with Alloy Entertainment and A&E Studios, You is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes. The series is developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.

In each season, Joe carries a new identity. But in You Season 4, he will continue to remain the same character. Joe Goldberg portrays a serial killer, stalker, and former bookstore manager in You Season 1.

In You Season 2, he moves from New York to Los Angeles and goes by the name Will Bettelheim and works as a bookstore clerk at Anavrin, and stalks and dates Love. While in Season 3, Joe and Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti) are married and raising their newborn son Henry in the fictitious Californian suburb of Madre Linda.

Currently, there is no trailer for You 4, but during the announcement of You Season 4, Netflix shared a teaser video showing Joe Goldberg pestering his first love, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

Then the clips show his wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and Joe in bed in a love-making scene, saying: "I did everything I could for you, for you, for you."

The plot for You Season 4 is still under wraps. Let's wait for Netflix Tudum events out of Korea at 11:00 am KST on September 23. Get the full list of TV shows, movies and video games of the Tudum events and the timings here.

