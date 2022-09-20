Has Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine cheated on his pregnant wife?

American singer and songwriter Adam Levine, the popular Maroon 5 frontman, has reportedly been accused of cheating on his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo. An Instagram influencer named Sumner Stroh recently posted a TikTok video alleging that she and Adam were having an affair. However, she did not mention when she was precisely dating the singer.

She also shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM that Adam allegedly sent her after she "stopped talking to him over a period of months." "At the time I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated," she claimed.

Levine has not responded to the woman's affair claim. The news came a week after Adam and his wife Behati Prinsloo, who is Victoria's Secret model, announced they are expecting their third child. (ANI)

