Has Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine cheated on his pregnant wife?

American singer and songwriter Adam Levine, the popular Maroon 5 frontman, has reportedly been accused of cheating on his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 17:03 IST
Adam Levine with his wife (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
American singer and songwriter Adam Levine, the popular Maroon 5 frontman, has reportedly been accused of cheating on his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo. An Instagram influencer named Sumner Stroh recently posted a TikTok video alleging that she and Adam were having an affair. However, she did not mention when she was precisely dating the singer.

She also shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM that Adam allegedly sent her after she "stopped talking to him over a period of months." "At the time I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated," she claimed.

Levine has not responded to the woman's affair claim. The news came a week after Adam and his wife Behati Prinsloo, who is Victoria's Secret model, announced they are expecting their third child. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

