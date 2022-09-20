Boruto Episode 268: Sudden bombing in academy event!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 268 is the upcoming installment which is titled 'The Targeted School Festival.' The upcoming few episodes' titles suggest that the story of the Himawari-Kawaki Ninja Academy arc may reach its climax. Shonen Jump has already Boruto Episode 268 release, Boruto Naruto Episode 268, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 268, anime series, Boruto Episode 267" target="_blank" rel="noopener">released the titles through the end of July and the latest issue.

The previous chapters showcased Himawari and Osuka being kidnapped by a ringleader. When he came to know that Himawari is the daughter of Hokage, he planned to use her as a fish to meet his target. Kawaki along with Kae and Neon Asakusa are searching for a way to rescue both of his friends.

In Boruto Episode 267, all the classmates are preparing for 'Legendary Sannin' for their contribution to the school festival. The students collect some props to use in the play. Some brought handmade forehead protectors or headbands to wear. Everybody is busy in their practice. But Fuuma Eiki realized that Kawaki is wearing a real forehead protector.

The preview for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 268 is out. The anime series will start showing the final moment has come for the performance. Almost all the participants are ready.

A large crowd of people had come to witness the event. But Kawaki is concerned about Kae and Himawari. There might be an assassin in the crowd who was after Kae. So he decided to keep an eye on Kae as she tries to enjoy the school festival to her heart's content. However, Kae is very happy and excited about her upcoming performance. All the classmates practiced and rehearse a lot for today.

Fans will see there is a sudden bombing while the academy is full of people in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 268. Kawaki will receive a threatening letter from the assailant. It seems the ringleaders are planning to target Kae in the crowd of the school function.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 268 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 25 2022 at 5:30 PM JST. The episode will stream in Japanese with English subtitles. Fans in the U.S. can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. The previous episodes of Boruto Naruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu.

