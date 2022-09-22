One Piece Chapter 1061: Finally Straw Hats are reaching a new island called ‘Egg head’

The popularity of the Japanese manga One Piece is at its peak. Fans are eagerly waiting for One Piece Chapter 1061. The initial spoilers for the chapter have been revealed. As the manga has entered its final Saga, fans are hanging tight for an enchanting storyline, with lots exciting moments.

The trusted source, Orojapan has revealed the initial spoilers for the upcoming chapter. One Piece Chapter 1061 is titled "Egg Head, the Island of the future."

The latest chapters are focusing on Luffy and Straw Hats Pirates are heading toward the new Island. One more new Island to be introduced in One Piece Chapter 1061 is named "Egg head." This Island is currently ruled by Vegapunk. Vegapunk is a generous person who cares very much for the inhabitants of his island and is willing to help them with his inventions. He is considered the island's pride and joy, and the residents are still hoping for his return. Here are some more details:

· The Star Hat pirates start their voyage towards Egg head Island in One Piece Chapter 1061.

· In the Marine base, located near Egg Head Island, the children of Punk Hazard, Tashigi and various members of SWORD are being kept.

· Helmeppo wants to borrow Vegapunk's "Seraphim" so that they can save Koby.

· Luffy, Jinbe, Chopper and Bonney are separated from the rest of the Straw Hat pirates – unclear whether this is during their journey or immediately upon their arrival.

· Near the end of the chapter, an unknown girl appears and claims that she is Vegapunk.

In One P{iece Chapter 1060, Kindom Lulucia is destroyed by Im-sama's Devil Fruit. Moreover, Im's existence is kept a secret within the World Government and from the rest of the world. Hopefully, the next batch of spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1061 will reveal important information about Sabo, although it seems Sabo was actually not present on the island when it was destroyed.

One Piece chapter 1061 will release on September 25, 2022. We will come up with a detailed summary and raw scans of Chapter 1059 which will be out soon.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites.

