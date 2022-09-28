Maha: Man kills toddler daughter by throwing her into farm pond, cooks up her abduction story; held

A 30-year-old farm labourer allegedly killed his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter by throwing her into a farm pond in a fit of rage following an argument with his wife in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Nidhina village in Jalna tehsil in the morning, they said.

The accused, identified as Jagannath Dhakne, was later arrested, an official said.

Dhakne had come to Jalna along with his wife and his toddler daughter two months back from Sillod in Aurangabad district to work at a farm.

On Wednesday morning, an argument broke out between him and his wife, and in a fit of rage, he allegedly took the baby, who was sleeping in a crib, and threw her into the farm pond without the knowledge of his wife, the police said.

When his wife failed to find their daughter at home, she launched a search and the accused also joined her in the task. Later, a complaint was lodged at Chandanzira police station about the abduction of the baby, they said.

The police launched a probe and started questioning the accused. But he was found changing his statements. It came to light that he had cooked up the story of his daughter's abduction. During his sustained grilling, he finally confessed to committing the crime.

A case of murder was registered against Dhakne and further investigation into the case is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)