Aanand L Rai, Imtiaz Ali, Rajkumar Hirani, others come together to launch new talent

Twenty-three Indian leading filmmakers joined hands to launch and mentor new talents in the industry.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-09-2022 07:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 07:32 IST
Twenty-three Indian leading filmmakers joined hands to launch and mentor new talents in the industry. On Wednesday, producer Mahaveer Jain and Jio Studios launched the unique initiative, "NEWCOMERS", in its 2022 edition of FICCI Frames in Mumbai.

A consortium of acclaimed filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Sukumar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Gauri Shinde, R. Balki, Aanand L Rai, Anees Bazmee, A.R.Murugadoss, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitish Tiwari, Ram Madhvani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Siddharth Anand, Raj & DK, Abhishek Sharma, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Amit Sharma, Jagan Shakti, Vishnuvardhan has been formed to mentor & launch New Talent. Speaking about it, Mahaveer Jain who conceived this idea along with Jyoti Deshpande, Chairperson of FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee and CEO, Viacom 18 said, "It's our humble attempt to give back to the industry, by providing a platform to new Actors, Writers, Directors, Music talent and a wide range of Technicians in this landscape. Together, we will work to build our tomorrow."

The list also includes filmmakers like Ram Madhvani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Siddharth Anand, Raj & DK, Abhishek Sharma, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Amit Sharma, Jagan Shakti and Vishnuvardhan. This year, FICCI Frames has returned to its physical form in Mumbai following the COVID pandemic. As in previous years, the world's media and entertainment industry will be in full attendance at this event, with nearly 2,000 delegates encompassing the entire sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

