You Season 4 to premiere in 2 parts in Q1 2023! Explore the plotline

Netflix is returning the psychological drama You Season 4. At the Tudum event 2022, the streamer announced the release date with a teaser of the upcoming series. Season 4 of Netflix's "You" will be available in two parts. The first half of the season will release on February 10, 2023, and part two to drop on March 10, 2023.

Filming for season four officially commenced on March 22, 2022, in London, and the Netflix team shared a clapperboard from the set with the date on it.

YOU NEWS: Season 4 is officially in production! pic.twitter.com/rCyErG2M5X — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 22, 2022

The newly released teaser reveals Joe Goldberg's (played by Penn Badgley) new persona. "I'm not the lovable bookstore manager in New York. Or the shop clerk in L.A. Or the doting husband in the suburbs," he says. "Allow me to introduce myself. I've gone through… a bit of refinement."

Produced by Warner Horizon Television (now Warner Bros. Television), in association with Alloy Entertainment and A&E Studios, You is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes. The series is developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.

In each season, Joe carries a new identity. But in You Season 4, he will continue to remain the same character. Joe Goldberg portrays a serial killer, stalker, and former bookstore manager in You Season 1.

In You Season 2 he moves from New York to Los Angeles and goes by the name Will Bettelheim and works as a bookstore clerk at Anavrin, and stalks and dates Love.

In the third season, Joe and Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti) are married and raising their newborn son, Henry, in the fictitious Californian suburb of Madre Linda. Earlier we saw Joe is in search of Marianne (Tati Gabrielle) in Paris, and he also traveled to France.

Joe could continue to repeat the cycle of obsession with a burgeoning interest in Natalie Engler, the next-door neighbor. Fans could see Tati Gabrielle in Season 4 though Netflix has not revealed it yet. Earlier we saw Joe in search of Marianne in Paris, and he also traveled to France.

Gabrielle said in the same interview, "I don't think that Marienne would go back [to Joe], like, definitely not. Though, I do think she would award him a conversation."

"Because, again, her heart was played with, for one. And I think for her own healing, she needs a freakin' conversation, she needs to hear it from his mouth... I think it will give her a sense of peace… And I really want Marienne to like expose Joe, as well. I want that. Just, yes, I need that."

The plotline foe You Season 4 is still under wrap. During the announcement of You Season 4, Netflix shared a teaser video showing Joe Goldberg pestering his first love, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

Then the clips show his wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and Joe in bed in a love-making scene, saying: "I did everything I could for you, for you, for you."

Badgley explained to Entertainment Weekly, "To me, it marks a really significant close to the chapters we've known of Joe. I do think that there's got to be some really significant, fundamental shifts in the way the whole device of Joe is going to keep working. Because now we've seen him go through so, so much. In terms of the show and its tone, maybe there's a pre-Love and post-Love because I don't know how much can be repeated."

You feature Penn Badgley (as Joe Goldberg), Tati Gabrielle (Marienne Bellamy), Lukas Gage (as Adam), Charlotte Ritchie (Kate), Tilly Keeper (Lady Phoebe), Amy Leigh Hickman (Nadia), Ed Speleers (Rhys), Brad Alexander (Edward), Niccy Lin (Sophie), Aidan Cheng (Simon), Stephen Hagan (Malcolm), Ben Wiggins (Roald), Eve Austin (Gemma), OziomaWhenu(Blessing), Dario Coates (Connie), Sean Pertwee(Vic), Alison Pargeter(Dawn), and Adam James (Elliot).

You Seasons 1 to 3 are available on Netflix now. You Season 4 Part 1 and Part 2 will premiere on February 10, and March 10, 2023, respectively.

